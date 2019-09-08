Fundraising fun day for animal rehoming charity

A fundraising family afternoon event in aid of Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust at the Red Lion in Ruskington was a great success, raising £750.

There was live music including the popular Take Note Choir from the sleaford are, stalls, food and Marvel characters for selfies.

Charity fun day at Red Lion, Ruskington, for Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust. Kriz performing. EMN-190209-103215001

There was entertainment for the children all afternoon.

Thanks to so many people turning up on the day, the money will go towards the costs of caring for the unwanted and abandoned animals that come to the charity which it is looking to rehome.

There was even a big display board with photos from owners of animals which have been adopted from HART to share the success stories, as well as a memory board for animals who have since passed away.

Charity fun day at Red Lion, Ruskington, for Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust. Glynis Savadge with her handmade clocks. EMN-190209-103231001