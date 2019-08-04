Shoebox speed trials at village fete

It was hailed as a great community event when Heydour and Aisby held their village fete.

Norman Hatcliff from the village hall committee said they had a great day, with fine weather and lots of support from the community.

Emma Jones with her dog Charlie, winner of Doggy Musical Sit

New to this year’s event was the Shoebox Car Challenge, where villagers were invited to make their own mini soapbox carts to launch down the track at the village hall.

Mr Hatcliff said this went well, with some innovative constructions from a mix of age ranges and was won by himself.

He added: “We will run this again next year and hope to build on the success of this year’s event.”

There was a dog show with the highlight being the hilarious “doggy musical statues”.

Fete goers were very well fed and watered by cream teas, an excellent cake stall, barbecue and mini beer festival.

They were also entertained by local group of talented musicians, The Mickey Money Boys.

Mr Hatcliff thanked volunteers and the generosity of sponsors for the success.

He expected to have raised well over £1,000 which will be split evenly between Heydour Parish Village Hall, The Millennium Green Trust and St Michael and All Angels Church.

