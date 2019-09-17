Sleaford Freemasons donate cash relief to flood victims in Bangladesh

Lincolnshire Freemasons have contributed towards £20,000 sent to support thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by flooding in Bangladesh.

The money has been given via the Masonic Charitable Foundation, the national charity supported by all Freemasons in the UK, including 3,400 in Lincolnshire.

Freemasons in the Province of Lincolnshire meet at 21 centres, including Sleaford.

The money will be used to provide urgently-needed humanitarian assistance in the wake of floods which have killed 114 people, affected more than 7.5million others, damaged or destroyed 600,000 houses, wrecked 6,640km of roads and other vital infrastructure and destroyed thousands of hectares of crops.

The aid being supplied will provide vital supplies for the many thousands of displaced people; including blankets, mosquito nets, water buckets and personal hygiene products, which will be distributed in Kurigram District, which has been hit especially hard by this disaster.

Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, which is delivering the aid on the ground said: “We’re hugely grateful for this generous contribution to Plan International’s disaster response in Bangladesh. These funds will make an enormous difference to hundreds of families affected by the devastating floods and help them get back on their feet by providing urgent essentials like hygiene products, water buckets and mosquito nets.”

Lincolnshire’s Provincial Grand Master Dave Wheeler said: “Many people have died and hundreds of thousands more have been displaced by these terrible floods. I’m very pleased that through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, Freemasonry is able to move so quickly to provide this essential funding for Plan International UK who are providing rapid support to those worst affected by this disaster.”