Sleaford Town Awards hosted by Sleaford Town Council and Sleaford Standard. All the winners with Mayor of Sleaford Grenville Jackson and Sleaford Standard News Editor Andy Hubbert. EMN-190426-105914001

Sleaford Town Awards Ceremony 2019

Winning nominees were honoured at the exciting 2019 Sleaford Town Awards ceremony last night (Thursday, April 25) held at a packed Town Hall and organised by the Town Council and the Sleaford Standard.

The awards were for business of the year, employer of the year, teacher of the year, customer service, best sports club, coach, sports individual (junior and senior), charity, medical practitioner, carer, overcoming adversity, community, environmental, the Young Sleafordian and Sleafordian of the Year awards. (See more on the evening’s events on our website and Facebook page where it was screened live.

Sleaford Town Awards hosted by Sleaford Town Council and Sleaford Standard. Sleafordian of the Year David Marriage, with Mayor of Sleaford Coun Grenville Jackson. EMN-190426-105853001
Sleaford Town Awards hosted by Sleaford Town Council and Sleaford Standard. Young Sleafordian of the Year Charlotte Gibbs with award sponsors Sleafordian Coaches. EMN-190426-105835001
Sleaford Town Awards hosted by Sleaford Town Council and Sleaford Standard. Jinx of Kesteven and Sleaford High School provide a musical interlude. EMN-190426-105644001
Sleaford Town Awards hosted by Sleaford Town Council and Sleaford Standard. Sports Individual of the Year - Malcolm Fenton, with award sponsor Sleaford Town Council. EMN-190426-105608001
