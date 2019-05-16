Three crews called to kitchen fire in Heckington

Three crew were called to a kitchen fire incident in Heckington on Tuesday night (May 14).

Two appliances from Sleaford and another from Billingborough were scrambled to put out the fire in a home on Cobham Close just after 9.15pm.

An electrical fault within a fridge freezer is thought to be to blame for the start of the fire which damaged a small area of the bridge/freezer door, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

There was moderate smoke damage to the rest of the kitchen.

In a separate incidcent, the Billingborough crew was called out yesterday evening, shortly before 9.30pm, to a chimney fire.

This was at a property in High Street, Billingborough.

According to the fire service, the fire was allowed to burn out, while the crew used a thermal imaging camera to inspect any damage or remaining hot spots.