PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds turn out to commemorate centenary of the end of the Great War in Armistice Day parade and service in Sleaford

Hundreds turned out to observe a two-minute silence as the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War was commemorated in Sleaford on Remembrance Sunday.

The Market Place was packed to overflowing as crowds gathered to support a parade of military and civilian uniformed organisations as well as veterans through the town followed by an open air service.

Among the veterans in the parade were Janette Larkin of Langworth with former military sniffer dog Whoopie, a Labrador who has retired after serving five back-to-back tours in Helmand Province and Kabul in Afghanistan.

Janette took on Whoopie when her Army handler, a family friend, was unable to continue to keep her.

Janette said: “She can now have the retirement she deserves. I am still in contact with her former handler, who feels she is treated like a princess - in fact she used to be nicknamed ‘Princess Paws’ in the military.”

Muffled bells were rung before the Armistice service and a celebratory peal was rung afterwards at St Denys’ Church.

A short service in church followed the main Remembrance event, when the Sleaford and District branch of the Royal British Legion handed over its old branch standard to be permanently retired and kept fixed to the wall inside the church.

It was presented to Rev Philip Johnson and placed with other retired standards that have reached the end of their useful life. A new one was dedicated at Armed Forces Day, explained branch chairman Major Clive Candlin.

