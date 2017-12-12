Beginning to sound a lot like Christmas

Expect festive sounds when the Band of the RAF College Brass Quintet perform next week.

This long established ensemble, consisting of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba, combines a versatility of repertoire to suit any occasion.

The quintet will perform a varied programme of music at the Christmas Carol Concert at Ruskington Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 13, at 2pm.

Next year the Band of the RAF College is preparing to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force with music to commemorate, celebrate and inspire.

Tickets for the concert cost £6 and can be obtained from Bob Abbott on 01526 833437 or r.abbott097@btinternet.com

Picture: Gordon Elias, RAF Cranwell.