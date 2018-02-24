Bomber County Concert to raise money for Wings Appeal

The Cranwell RAF Association Branch are organising a second ‘Bomber County’ charity concert on Saturday, March 10.

After a very successful concert last year, featuring the Sleaford Concert Band, the Cranwell RAF Association Branch are organising this second charity concert to raise money for the local and national RAF Association Wings Appeal.

The concert takes place at St Georges Academy, Westgate, Sleaford from 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). The Director of Music will again be Mr Jim McQuade.

Tickets cost £7.50 and are available from The Arcade Cobbler, Bristol Arcade Sleaford, the SPAR shops at RAF College Cranwell, HKS Filling Station and Shop (formerly Troops) in Leadenham, or Hockmeyer’s in Sleaford.

Alternatively call Steve Hanson on 01400 262522.