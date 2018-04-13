By-election called after North Kesteven District Councillor resigns due to ill health

A by-election will take place for the Kirkby La Thorpe and South Kyme Ward of North Kesteven District Council

The poll will take place on Thursday, May 24 following the resignation of Coun Julia Harrison due to ill-health.

Anyone wanting to stand for election needs to submit their nomination papers by 4pm on Thursday, April 26. Nominations will open on Wednesday, April 18.

Delivery of the Nomination Paper and Consent to Nomination must be by hand, and can be by the candidate or their representative. Appointments for the delivery of the nomination can be made by calling 01529 308238 or emailing elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk. Office hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.

Anyone who has moved address or is not on the electoral register needs to complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, May 8. You can register to vote online https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Anyone wanting to vote by post needs to complete and return a postal vote application form and before 5pm on Wednesday, May 9.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, May 16.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk