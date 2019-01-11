Controversial pop up bike rack to stay in Sleaford town centre layby - for now

North Kesteven District Council has agreed an extension with Lincolnshire County Council for the experimental ‘pop up’ bike rack installed temporarily in a loading bay in Sleaford’s Southgate.

The racking, in the shape of a car, forms one of several items around the town inviting comment on the council’s street furniture improvement project.

These also included seating cubes in Riverside Precinct and planters with benches in Sleaford Market Place in a £15,000 pilot scheme by North Kesteven District Council in partnership with other authorities in order to choose where best to improve the provision of street furniture in the town.

They are positioned on a temporary basis, inviting the public to suggest where else might be suitable to place them next.

A new position will be decided in due course, said a NKDC spokesman.