Council lighting up for baby loss

North Kesteven District Council is lighting up the most historic part of its building overnight this week as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Through to Monday, October 15, the façade of Lafford Terrace will be lit up in pink and blue.

The 60-or-so organisations leading Baby Loss Awareness Week provide support to anyone affected by pregnancy loss and the death of a baby, and work with health professionals and services to improve care.

Together they are committed to raising awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

After being approached to participate in a national initiative to ‘raise awareness, one building at a time’, the council has agreed to ‘do its part’ by lighting up the historic frontage between 7pm and 7am each night.

At the end of the week, on October 15, everyone is invited to join with others across the world in an international day of remembrance by lighting a candle at 7pm – individually or in a group, at home or a communal space – and leaving it burning for at least one hour to remember all the babies that have died too soon.

This global Wave of Light will provide a fleeting memorial of all the babies who lit up lives for such a short time.

More detail about the initiative, social media links and support mechanisms can be found at: www.babyloss-awareness.org