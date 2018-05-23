ePetition calling for scrapping of new NKDC logo hits target figure for signatures to have it heard by council

What is possibly the first ‘epetition’ to be submitted to North Kesteven District Council has reached its target of 300 signatures in order to be heard by councillors.

The petition against the authority revamping its corporate logo at an estimated, and disputed, cost of up to £5,000 was set up by Coun Mark Suffield, NKDC member for the Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham Ward.

He took the action after being unhappy about the council voting by a majority decision on April 26 to change the design to make it easier to reproduce, more up to date and distinctively visible alongside other brands when campaiging to draw investment to the district.

His petition called on the council to scrap the “unnecessary rebranding of North Kesteven District Council” as he felt it was a waste of council funds.

The logo would change from the present orange flower to a green and orange ‘flourish’. Councillors had been told that rebranding would be phased in as equipment and resources were replaced to save money.

Coun Suffield had stated: “I would like a consultation with residents with detailed and transparent costings for every part of the project (uniforms, vehicles, buildings, stationery and signage) before any council funds are spent.

The existing districtNK logo, now seen as stark and dated after 12 years of use. EMN-180418-131115001

“In the current climate with government cut backs I feel that the unnecessary spend of council funds does not show the residents of the district good value for money.

“I am also concerned that the council will devalue the brand and all the hard work they have demonstrated in the past years may be lost.”

The online ePetition runs until June 12 and had to reach the required 300 signatures in order to be considered and debated by council. It has hit that target with 19 days left to run.

Coun Suffield said: “Wow. Thank you very much for all the people who have signed the ePetition. If you have not signed it please feel free to do so.”

He had added the previous day on his Twitter feed that he had allegedly been asked to remove the current NKDC logo from the Campaign to save it to ensure it does not look as if the council are endorsing his ePetition. For a joke, his young daughter drew him her impression of it instead.”

Chief Executive of North Kesteven District Council, Ian Fytche, had acknowledged the petition and said it would follow the established process, coming to council for consideration on July 12 if it met the necessary threshold of signatories.

He added: “The Council voted by a two-thirds majority to approve a strategy that included a refresh of the corporate logo and activity to deliver on that is underway in accordance with that expressed will.

“Members expressed their opinions on the matter clearly, with most clear in their view that this was a positive move, to raise the Council’s profile, attract inward investment and highlight North Kesteven’s strengths and achievements.”