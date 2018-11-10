Exhibition on women’s right to vote at NKDC

An exhibition detailing Lincolnshire’s contribution in the fight for women’s right to vote is on temporary display at North Kesteven District Council’s Sleaford offices.

Staged within the Civic Suite, Vote 100: A Lincolnshire View of Women’s Suffrage, is available to view until Monday, November 12.

Almost a century on from the first time some women were able to vote in the General Election of December 14 1918, the exhibition celebrates important dates in the history of women’s voting rights.

The information boards were commissioned by North Kesteven District Council from Lincoln’s Bishop Grosseteste University after it staged a successful show using the material at Lincoln Central Library over the summer.

The council wanted to mark the centenary within its Local Democracy programme highlighting the importance of voting to students in secondary schools across the district.

They have already featured at events for Year 9 students from six schools in Sleaford and North Hykeham and will be a backdrop to the debate at Question Time NK for more older students, on November 13.

In the meantime the exhibition can be viewed during office hours at Kesteven Street. It is unavailable on November 9. Refreshments can be bought too.

It features the arguments for and against, original newspaper articles and contemporary propaganda, charting the campaign within Lincolnshire and examining the impact of local women including Jessie Boucherette from Market Rasen who got the campaign for suffrage off the ground; the pro-suffrage pioneer Emily Massingberd of Gunby Hall and Margaret Wittingham, Louth MP in the 1920s.

Coun Sue Howe, Deputy Leader of the Council, is delighted to host such an important display, saying: “Having used this excellent research project to inspire the next generation of voters, we hope to extend access to this fascinating chapter in our shared history to people who might otherwise not get to see it.”