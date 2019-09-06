Flytipper hit with £940 bill after dumping kitchen appliances in field near Martin

A Lincoln man has been left with a bill of £940 after admitting a charge of fly tipping in a remote area on the edge of the village of Martin.

Colin Kelly of Alness Close was fined £400, ordered to pay £500 towards costs and there is a victim surcharge of £40.

Lincoln City magistrates ordered him to pay at a rate of £20 a month.

According to North Kesteven District Council, whose officers prosecuted the case, the court was told that an examination of the waste identified a business and that was how Kelly was tracked down as the offender.

NKDC Executive Member for the Environment, Coun Mervyn Head, said the action showed the authority’s tough stance on fly-tipping.

“It’s difficult to think of something more anti-social than just dumping waste so that someone else will have to come and clear it up.

“North Kesteven District Council will always take a tough stance on fly-tipping so our message is clear – if you have waste you want to get rid of ask us for advice and we will be happy to help,” said Coun Head.