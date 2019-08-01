Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association selects new candidate to replace Nick Boles at next election

Grantham and Stamford Conservatives have selected a new candidate for the next general election after MP Nick Boles went Independent.

The decision was made yesterday (Wednesday) by the Grantham and Stamford Conservative association, who selected Gareth Davies from a choice of four finalists. The constituency includes villages immediately south of Sleaford, including Billingborough, Folkingham, Rippingale and Pointon

In a tweet after receiving the news, Mr Davies commented: "Humbled and excited to become the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Grantham and Stamford tonight. Thank you to all who voted for me."

Mr Boles held the seat for the Conservatives with a majority of 20,094 in 2017, but clashed with the Government and elements of his local party over the way Brexit was being handled, as he attempted to prevent 'No Deal' being an option due to his concerns about the effect it could have on the country.

He eventually broke away after being a vocal critic of Theresa May and currently sits as an ‘Independent Progressive Conservative’.

Mr Davies is said to work in the finance sector, including major pension funds. He sits on the Conservative Party’s National Economic Policy Taskforce, and contested Doncaster Central in 2010 and Leeds Central in 2017.

Neighbouring Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson responded via Twitter: "Many congratulations Gareth Davies, looking forward to working with you."