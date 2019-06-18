Grass track racing circuit plans for village

It could be lights out and away they go for a Grantham car racing club next week as their plans for a new track look set to pass the chequered flag.

Trent Autograss is looking to move from its current site at Grange Farm to a new base track on farmland at off Gelston Road, in Hougham.

The club wants to build an oval 200m by 90m track, including barriers and fencing.

The plans also include placing a “towable” caravan on the site for the club’s PA system and several metal containers for both storage and commentary.

A total of 300 car parking spaces would be made available.

Officers will recommend the planning permission be approved on a one year temporary basis to allow officers to monitor the use and make sure it qualifies.

The plans were deferred in October after councillors needed more information about traffic management and noise pollution.

A report before councillors next week says 150 vehicles would be expected at any single event, and that seven days advance notice would be given.

They note traffic plans have outlined how marshals would ensure safety and will tell councillors a noise management plan has been carried out.

Concerns have been raised about the noise, highway safety and whether the track will comply with area’s neighbourhood plan.

Trent Autograss, a 50-year-old club with around 60 members, is recognised by the National Autograss Sports Association.

It currently organises eight meets a year, with cars including mini and micro cars to much larger V8-powered monsters.