Green light for open air cinema plans by council

Sleaford is going to the movies after town councillors gave the green light to plans for an open air cinema event to be held in the summer.

The scheme put forward by Sleaford Town Council’s culture, events and markets panel was given the council’s blessing at last Wednesday’s meeting.

Coun Adrian Snookes told The Standard the plan is to hold one or two open air cinema events on Boston Road Recreation Ground in August or September for the warmer days.

He said: “They tried it at the cricket club last year and it was quite successful, so we thought we would have a go. Hopefully it will be nice for the community to attend, sit and have a picnic.

“We have spoken to a number of suppliers and just have to get a quote then look into how to make the event secure as we will have to charge entry.”

He suggested some proceeds could go to a local charity.

Coun Snookes said: “We will take advice from the cinema screen provider but it will need to be a family film.”

Locally in the last few years there have been popular outdoor screenings held at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa, Whisby Nature Park, Lincoln Castle and other country houses.

If successful, they hope to then progress with an open air theatre show the following year and local theatre groups will be approached to see if they want to come on board with the venture.

The panel is also to progress with organising a 1940s Day in the town with businesses dressing up, a parade through the streets and old vehicles and stalls in Eastgate car park.

Coun Snookes said it was an event he has dreamed of putting on: “Myself and another councillor will to get in touch with the organiser of the former Rauceby War Weekend to find out any contacts he might have. It might be too late to hold it this year, but we can plan ahead for next.

“If we can get military vehicles and people dressed up in old uniforms it would be great. We could have a street party outside the Town Hall in Navigation Yard with tables and chairs, a picnic and music.”

He said: “In the evening we can have a marquee with a 1940s dance. We will talk to the Miller Magic band to see if they would like to play for it.”

He said they had approached North Kesteven District Council about combining it with Armed Forces week, but it was felt that it might be too late to incorporate it with the events already planned for that.