Heckington Manor refurbishment could be part of new housing estate in village

A historic landmark which has become a “magnet for thieves and vandals” could be redeveloped into a new housing estate.

Woodhouse and Tunstall Properties has applied to North Kesteven District Council to carry out a series of works to Heckington Manor, off Cowgate in the village.

The plans include converting and refurbishing the Manor House into two semi-detached houses, and an annex building into a single house.

Both of the above will require part demolition and rebuilds of the properties, say applicants.

Within the grounds, the firm wants to build 12 two-storey four and five bed houses.

The derelict Heckington Manor building has reportedly been the target of thieves, vandals and other anti-social behaviour since its previous use as Ferdowse Clinic for recovering alcoholics. It closed in 2002.

The former owner, Dr Mostafa Morsy, even implored North Kesteven District Council to let him pull it down, but this was refused.

The applicant said that when they bought the property it was “in a derelict state and the grounds so overgrown that it was difficult to actually see the main build for the greenery covering it”.

“The internal condition was equally wanting and was full of a large amount of the content of the former clinic, which appears to have simply been left in place when the doors were finally closed.

“Following over 15 years of uninvited access, water ingress and damp, vandalism and general anti-social behaviour, the building is in poor order.”

They say that despite clearing the site and improving security, “unwanted” people are entering the site illegally.

They say that efforts have been made to try to improve the situation however, they say: “This work is a ‘short-term sticking plaster’ to help the short term integrity of the building structure, but is not sufficient to deliver a long-term future for the building.

“A positive outcome to this planning application will see the manor building included as part of a defined and secure long-term sustainable future for the site,” they conclude.

Since it was built, the manor has been used as a home, a children’s home, retirement home and an alcohol recovery clinic.