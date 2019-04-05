Local election candidates revealed for South Kesteven District Council seats in Sleaford area

Councils across Lincolnshire have released their lists of candidates for the May 2 local elections.
Every district in Lincolnshire is going up for elections.
Nominations for candidates closed at 4pm on Wednesday and we have already listed those standing or elected unopposed in North Kesteven.
Below is the list of candidates in seats up for grabs in South Kesteven in the Sleaford area, including those which are uncontested. Scroll down to find out who is standing in your ward.
Note: The same party could have more than one candidate in a ward, as each ward could have multiple seats.
SOUTH KESTEVEN DISTRICT COUNCIL
Aveland (uncontested):
Conservative – Peter Moseley
Lincrest:
Conservative – Sarah Trotter
Labour – Steve Walton
Loveden Heath:
Labour – Paul Jacklin
Independent – Penny Milnes
Independent – Peter Sandy
Conservative – Mary Whittington
Peascliffe and Ridgeway:
Green – John Andrews
Labour – Tatenda Chipunza
Labour – Tracey Forman
Conservative – Rosemary Kaberry-Brown
Conservative – Ian Stokes
Toller:
Independent – Jan Hansen
Conservative – Mike King