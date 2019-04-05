Local election candidates revealed for South Kesteven District Council seats in Sleaford area

Councils across Lincolnshire have released their lists of candidates for the May 2 local elections.

Every district in Lincolnshire is going up for elections.

Nominations for candidates closed at 4pm on Wednesday and we have already listed those standing or elected unopposed in North Kesteven.

Below is the list of candidates in seats up for grabs in South Kesteven in the Sleaford area, including those which are uncontested. Scroll down to find out who is standing in your ward.

Note: The same party could have more than one candidate in a ward, as each ward could have multiple seats.

SOUTH KESTEVEN DISTRICT COUNCIL

Aveland (uncontested):

Conservative – Peter Moseley

Lincrest:

Conservative – Sarah Trotter

Labour – Steve Walton

Loveden Heath:

Labour – Paul Jacklin

Independent – Penny Milnes

Independent – Peter Sandy

Conservative – Mary Whittington

Peascliffe and Ridgeway:

Green – John Andrews

Labour – Tatenda Chipunza

Labour – Tracey Forman

Conservative – Rosemary Kaberry-Brown

Conservative – Ian Stokes

Toller:

Independent – Jan Hansen

Conservative – Mike King