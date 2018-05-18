New Mayor of Sleaford to target litter and traffic issues

The new Mayor of Sleaford is Coun Grenville Jackson.

The Holdingham Ward member has served for seven years and has previously been Leader of the Council until the position was disbanded. He has also been a North Kesteven District Councillor for six years.

New Mayor of Sleaford Coun Grenville Jackson congratulates his new Deputy Mayor, Coun Adrian Snookes. EMN-180517-095108001

Coun Jackson was nominated at Wednesday’s meeting by Coun Keith Dolby after outgoing Mayor Coun Jan Mathieson nominated her deputy mayor, Coun Anthony Brand. However the vote was won by Coun Jackson 12 votes to 5.

Coun Adrian Snookes was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Coun Jackson told The Standard he was looking forward to his year: “I have seen many mayors come and go and they all seem to enjoy it and there is also a chance to take a more active part in setting the priorities for the year. One of the things I wish to champion is the redevelopment of Castle Field.”

The 70-year-old retired deputy headteacher is married to Carole. More recently he had worked for 10 years as a project leader for Community Lincs and for two years as manager of The Source in the Riverside Church. He was also Boys Brigade Captain for 30 years and is an avid season ticket holder of his beloved Huddersfield Town FC.

New Mayor of Sleaford Coun Grenville Jackson presents the past mayor's badge to Coun Jan Mathieson, outgoing mayor from 2017-18. EMN-180517-095145001

The new Mayor is yet to select his chosen charities of the year admitting his appointment had been somewhat unexpected.

Coun Jackson felt the council was in good health, saying: “We are working hard to benefit the people of Sleaford. I would like to work with the county and district councils to help improve traffic flow in Sleaford. We have talked at length about the market and one of the problems identified is people cannot get through the Market Place traffic on foot.”

He also wanted to champion the drive against litter ‘grot spots’ in the town.

When asked to comment on the decision after the meeting, Coun Brand told The Standard: “It’s called democracy. When first elected to Sleaford Town Council I spoke about the need for open and transparent governance.

“We have now had two cycles with elections for the post of Deputy and now one for Mayor. This is progress and demonstrates maturity and I look forward to it continuing in the future.

“It is important that the council has full confidence in its Chair.”