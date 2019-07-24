Sleaford MP Dr Caroline Johnson welcomes election of Boris Johnson as next Tory Party leader and Prime Minister

Sleaford and North Hykeham’s MP, Dr Caroline Johnson, has expressed her support for the election of Boris Johnson and the new Conservative party leader and Prime Minister.

Dr Johnson had been one of the first Tory MPs to vocally support Mr Johnson when he declared he was entering the party leadership contest when Theresa May announced she would resign.

She since was involved in the hosting of a regional Tory dinner at Melton Mowbray for Mr Johnson during his election campaign when her constituency’s Conservative Association joined with that of Grantham and Stamford and Rutland and Melton associations to hear him speak in June.

Dr Johnson says Boris is “the right person to unite the country and deliver Brexit” after he won 66 per cent of the party vote, with 92,153 votes to Jeremy Hunt’s 46,656, on a turnout of 87.4 per cent, declared yesterday (Tuesday) in London.

Dr Johnson said: “I have supported Boris throughout the leadership election, and I am delighted that he has been elected by such a large majority as leader of our party. He is the right person to unite the country, deliver Brexit, and lead the UK into a bright future.

“I have already spoken at length with him about the issues that affect us in Lincolnshire, including rural broadband access, policing, the future of the Red Arrows, and funding for the North Hykeham Relief Road. I am glad that Boris has been so positive about his vision for our country, and I am proud to support him.”

She said she would be supporting his priorities, which include:

Getting Brexit done by October 31, which would involve making sure Britain is prepared for a no deal, in order to successfully negotiate a better new deal.

Other priorities included making sure people start seeing the £20 billion in new NHS funding in their GP surgeries and local hospitals, hiring 20,000 new police officers and giving them the powers to keep streets safe, properly funding schools so that every child gets more guaranteed minimum funding, regardless of where they live, and delivering a strong economy to fund the public services.

In January last year, Dr Johnson was appointed to the role of Parliamentary Private Secretary to ministers at the Treasury. It is yet to be seen whether her support for Mr Johnson will result in a more prominent role in Government.