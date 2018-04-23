Sleaford MP’s Falkland Isles experience with Armed Forces

Sleaford MP, Caroline Johnson, has been familiarising herself with military life through the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme where MPs visit UK bases to understand their roles.

Recently this took her to the remote South Atlantic territory of the Falkland Islands, with seven other MPs.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson is welcomed aboard. EMN-181104-170730001

They met local politicians, visited battlefields and memorials of the Falklands War and current military bases. She said: “I enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about everyday life for our armed forces stationed there and to hear the concerns of the Islanders.

“The unique geography of the Falklands brings with it with a number of challenges, but also opportunities for economic development such as the oil and gas industry.”

She said it was vital to keep supporting the islands.