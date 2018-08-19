Survey on private sector housing in South Kesteven

Members of the public can have their say on plans designed to ensure private sector rented accommodation in South Kesteven meets required standards.

The district council last week launched a six-week public consultation on a draft Private Sector Housing Enforcement policy.

Changes to national legislation mean the council could impose civil penalties of up to £30,000 on landlords whose properties fail to come up to scratch for offences including licensing, overcrowding, failing to comply with an improvement notice or breaching a banning order.

The consultation closes on September 14. Complete online at: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/privatesectorhousingenforcementpolicy or call 01476 406502.