Tough stance on flytipping

Flytippers in North Kesteven are now facing a fixed penalty of £400 when they are caught.

The district council has agreed the move which does not allow for a reduction for early payment and the fee will be reviewed each year.

Executive Board member with special responsibility for the environment, Coun Mervyn Head said: “Fly tipping is totally unacceptable and fixed penalties are one way that we can deter potential offenders whilst at the same time

reducing the cost of prosecution.

“Our message is quite clear – if you spoil our beautiful district by fly-tipping we will make you pay!”

Residents have also been reminded that if they are paying someone to take their rubbish away that it is their responsibility to make sure that a waste carrier’s licence is in force as this will ensure that waste will be disposed of properly rather than fly tipped on the roadside.

If reasonable steps are not taken to check that a carrier is authorised, the householder can be fined or prosecuted if it is found dumped.

Residents in Leadenham recently held an environment awareness day when they singled out flytippers who discard their rubbish in laybys just off the A17, leaving everything from car parts to furniture and bottles of urine.

Volunteer litter pickers have collected nearly 100 bin bags of litter from verges and streets in the parish in a year.

The district council has secured £20,000 to support more voluntary litter picking groups with equipment.