Transgender town councillor to appear in ITV documentary

A Sleaford Town Councillor is to appear in a new, three-part ITV documentary series following transgender patients at a busy London clinic.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday) on ITV at 9pm, the documentary, called Transformation Street, seeks to shed new light on how transformations become reality for people who reveal the impact their transition has had on their lives and on those closest to them.

Coun Steph Dale, of Sleaford, said she plays a small part in the hour-long programmes that were filmed early last year. The episodes will be shown weekly.

The town’s first transgender councillor, Ms Dale, who works as a coach driver, says: “It shows the many aspects of transition for those that are transgender.

“I took part, albeit in a small capacity, and felt that it was a worthwhile cause to go a little further to perhaps highlight the many issues that face us as we undergo transition to live the life we should live.

“Hopefully, as the programme is allocated a primetime slot of 9pm, it’ll reach a large audience.

“The production company, Renegade Productions were extremely professional and sensitive, and I think have done a marvellous job in getting this project to fruition. It’s at sometimes sad, and others quite humorous.

“There is also an insight to medical procedure too, so viewer discretion is advised.”

She added: “Overall though, I’m pleased that this series of documentaries will ultimately give a glimpse of just what life is like during transition, for me and many many transgender folk.”