Potterhanworth ‘Hobbit’ hotel plans approved

Councillors in North Kesteven have approved plans for a campsite including ‘hobbit’ hotels, glamping pods and static and touring caravans in Potterhanworth.

A decision on the application by R & B. L Brewer was initially delayed by councillors on North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee for further consultation.

Further clarification was also sought on the sustainability of the plan, including the number of holiday units proposed.

Now, councillors have approved the proposals which will be located at the Rushfield Lakes campsite, north of Station Road in the village.

Members of the committee voted through the proposal by 16 votes to one.

The park will include 27 touring caravans on the western boundary, as well as space for 12 static caravans in the centre of the camp between the fishing ponds.

11 glamping pods will be placed in the woodland area and five ‘hobbit hotels’ will also be included.

An amenity and café block will also be located centrally, with all facilities spread around the existing lakes.

A total of 89 car parking spaces would be provided, with additional bays created for motorbikes, bicycles and disabled users.

Agent for the applicant, Michael Orridge, said that the proposals would help to “diversify business”.

“The accommodation allows to create a year round business model,” he said.

“It will also set it apart from other sites.”

However, councillors raised concerns over the appearance of the site and its proximity to the village.

Coun Ray Cucksey, ward member for Branston, said that residents have raised concerns over the plan.

“I have had a number of residents contact me about the plan,” he said.

“It would be extremely difficult to hide the site from people leaving the village.”

But chairman of the committee, Coun Pat Woodman, said that members had given permission to similar applications in the region.

“We do have to be careful with consistency,” she said.

“We have given permission to other plans, such as in my area of Thurlby.”