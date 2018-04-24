RAF centenary prompts Sleaford town signs revamp

Sleaford and District Civic Trust is contributing towards the RAF centenary celebrations with the award of a Heritage Plaque to RAF Digby and the addition of RAF eagles to the Sleaford town signs located on the five main roads into the town.

The RAF Digby plaque was unveiled at the centenary parade at the base on March 28 attended by Sleaford’s Mayor and a deputy Lord Lieutenant.

A similar design will be used in the new Sleaford Heritage Trail being created by the Trust.

The town signs have been restored by pupils of Kesteven and Sleaford High School with a new colour scheme designed by Megan Griffiths.

The signs will be reinstated in May with the addition of gold eagles to commemorate the RAF centenary and in recognition of Sleaford’s close relationship with the Royal Air Force.

Chairman Garry Titmus said: “Just before the holidays started the High School were very close to finishing the painting of the two remaining town signs and we should learn when they are ready to be re-erected withing the next couple of weeks.

He added: “The ‘eagles’ are ready to go on top of the signs.

“I am hoping that it can all happen together, along with the presence of representatives from the RAF and the chairmen of both NKDC and the Town Council as the latter two are sponsoring an eagle each.”