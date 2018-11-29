Reviewing demand for new crematorium

North Kesteven District Council is “reviewing demand” for a crematorium which could be built in the Sleaford area.

The council had announced earlier this year that it was looking into building a facility or partnering with a private enterprise to serve a local need in the district around Sleaford, shortening travel distances for mourners and freeing up capacity in stretched existing facilities in surrounding towns.

Chief executive Ian Fytche told the Standard: “The question we have been asking is, given the growth of the district, where will be the greatest need in the next few years and we have been looking at Sleaford.”

Plans have been submitted for a brand new crematorium near Thurlby in the north of the district by bosses of South Lincolnshire Crematorium and Lincolnshire Co-operative. The applicants claim it would relieve pressure on the current service in Lincoln which is “beyond its practical capacity”.

But Mr Fytche commented: “That facility might be more sound financially for the people promoting it, but it might not be right for Sleaford people.”

The single storey building would be similar to one the applicants already own in Surfleet.

Andy Bowser, from South Lincolnshire Crematorium, said: “This will provide much-improved accessibility and better service for the majority of North Kesteven population.”