Santa arrives by UFO

Crowds were wowed in North Kyme on Sunday as Santa swooped in aboard a UFO to switch on the Christmas lights.

A group of villagers led by Simon Mablethorpe each year attempt to top their annual switch-on event.

Residents gathered to sing carols and munch mince pies before counting down to Santa’s appearance in a spaceship.

Rebecca Grice from the Old Coach House Motel said: “It gets more and more impressive. Last year Santa came down a chimney beside the pub, the year before there were reindeer and a sleigh and before that Santa zip-wired in.”