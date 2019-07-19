Second deadliest roads in UK

Lincolnshire has the second deadliest roads in the country, according to the most recent figures from the Department of Transport.

Some 49 people tragically lost their lives on the county’s roads in just one year, the data shows.

Only Kent had a higher total for the year in question – 2017 – at 60.

Northamptonshire was third on 44.

The figures appear in the latest Roadworthiness Report Halfords Autocentre, which explores why typical accidents and breakdowns happen across the UK.

The research also placed Lincolnshire in the top 10 for casualties as a result of accidents.

Kent, again, had the highest figure at 5,791, with Lincolnshire in eighth on 2,577.

Breaking down the figures by parliamentary constituency, Sleaford and North Hykeham had a total of 418 reported casualties in 2017 – second highest in Lincolnshire after Gainsborough on 451.

This comprised eight fatalities, 76 serious casualties and 334 slight casualties.

Gainsborough had 13 fatalities, 89 serious casualties, and 349 slight casualties.

South Holland and the Deepings had the lowest total – 325, comprising four fatalities, 81 serious casualties and 240 slight casualties.

By far and away the most frequent contributory factor in accidents, nationwide, was driver error, with it featuring in 70 per cent of incidents.

As part of the study, a Halfords Autocentre Roadworthy Quiz was taken by more than 55,000 people in the UK.

Participants answered a variety of questions based on basic safety knowledge and the Highway Code.

The vast majority – 83 per cent – failed to meet the pass mark of 86 per cent.

In the East Midlands, that figure was 83 per cent, but in London it was 99 per cent.

A common error, one made by 55 per cent of drivers, was not knowing the impact a wet surface can have on a stopping distance.

Aaron Edwards, category manager at Halfords Autocentre, said: “We wanted to highlight the issues that drivers are facing on the UK’s roads and widen their knowledge on what they can do to keep themselves safe and reduce the chance of a breakdown.

“The Roadworthiness Quiz wasn’t created to catch motorists out, rather to remind them of typical road safety rules so many of us don’t familiarise ourselves with again after passing our tests.

“The results support the idea that we must keep up to date with the latest motoring laws, remain aware on the roads, and maintain our vehicles properly. Let’s tackle this issue of not feeling safe on our roads once and for all.”