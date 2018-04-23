Skydivers to Beat fears for eating disorder support charity

Two Ruskington women are taking to the skies to help raise money and awareness for eating disorder charity Beat.

Rachel Ledua and Claire Atkiny are doing a charity skydive on June 22.

Rachel was a bulimia sufferer for 20 years before bravely asking for help and has found the charity’s understanding and insight invaluable in her struggle.

Rachel says: “I didn’t understand I was suffering for all these years.

“Bulimia and all its complexities was something I thought other people, sick people, got. Beat help you through diagnosis and ongoing therapy and stop the fear and help fight the stigma.

“This is why I now want to give something back by raising much needed funds and ideally get support groups locally.”

They want to raise awareness of the mental health that causes dismorphia and the coping mechanism that can destroy sufferers and their families. They want to help children from feeling insecure about looks, encouraging them to use food as fuel not as a comforter or an enemy.

They also plan a fundraising 80’s and 90’s party night on June 16 at Darmons Bar in Station Road, Sleaford. Tickets from Darmons Funhouse, Gills2Gems in Navigation Yard or contact 07896500109.