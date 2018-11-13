Sleaford beauty salon to pull an all-nighter for Children in Need

Staff at a beauty salon in Ruskington are to stay open for business for 24-hours without a break to raise money for the Children in Need appeal.

The salon, run by Sophie Hare, will be open on Friday from 9am until 9am Saturday.

Customers will be invited to book in for treatments throughout the day and night by the seven staff including pedicures, nails and massages.

Staff and friends will be making cakes to sell for a donation as well.

Sophie said customers were excited as some work shifts and struggle to make it to normal daytime appointments.

The team will be donning Pudsey T-shirts and head gear. She said: “Staying awake will be the biggest challenge. Normally we might finish around 9pm but the adrenalin will keep us going - and we will not be opening after 9am on the Saturday.

People can just drop in to make a donation too. Call the salon on 01526 832131.