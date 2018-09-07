Sleaford Concert Band’s Jim McQuade due to receive BEM

Recently retired Director of Music for Sleaford Concert band, Jim McQuade, is to receive his Queen’s birthday honour next month.

Mr McQuade, who started up the band and has been its director for the last 20 years was named as a recipient of the British Empire Medal for services to music in the community in June this year, around the time that he stepped down from his role.

He has been notified that the Lord Lieutenant will present his award on Saturday, October 6, during the band’s Saturday morning practise.

Mr McQuade continues to play in the band, on trombone, but has handed the reins over to former RAF College Band colleague, Richard Joyce.

He said he was “absolutely delighted and blown away by it,” adding: “The band are a marvellous bunch of people and it has been brilliant being their director of music for the last 20 years.”