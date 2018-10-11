Sleaford Special Constable awarded for going ‘above and beyond’

Special Constable Nick Lamb receives his officer of teh year award from Chief Constable Bill Skelly and Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis. EMN-181110-171057001
Officers, staff and members of the public were recognised for professionalism, dedication and outstanding contributions to policing at a Lincolnshire Police headquarters ceremony last night (Wednesday).

Awards were presented by Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale.

A special constabulary officer of the year award went to Nicholas Lamb, a Special Constable based with the policing team at Sleaford.

He was recognised for the support he gives to the team over and above his voluntary commitment as a special.

Nick was praised for his efforts during the adverse weather earlier this year and for his assistance in saving a man’s life who had needed CPR.

The award recognised Nick’s passion, enthusiasm, professionalism and dedication.