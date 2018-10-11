Sleaford Special Constable awarded for going ‘above and beyond’

Officers, staff and members of the public were recognised for professionalism, dedication and outstanding contributions to policing at a Lincolnshire Police headquarters ceremony last night (Wednesday).

Awards were presented by Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale.

A special constabulary officer of the year award went to Nicholas Lamb, a Special Constable based with the policing team at Sleaford.

He was recognised for the support he gives to the team over and above his voluntary commitment as a special.

Nick was praised for his efforts during the adverse weather earlier this year and for his assistance in saving a man’s life who had needed CPR.

The award recognised Nick’s passion, enthusiasm, professionalism and dedication.