Sleaford Town Awards 2018 - Business award and Employer of the year

Here we look at the town’s commercial sector with our Business of the Year Award in the Sleaford Town Awards.

This year we have four nominations:

Tim Downing and Paul Wood of Pygott and Crone. EMN-180417-133757001

○ Sleaford-based estate agent Pygott & Crone is also one of our Employer of the Year nominees.

The agency was named agent of the year at the Greater Lincolnshire Construction & Property Awards, with commercial surveyor Jasper Caudwell winning young property professional of the year at the East Midlands Business Link Brick Awards. The firm has had a presence in the county for more than 25 years.

“We’re committed to the training and development of our staff and I’m incredibly proud of our team, without whom, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Tim Downing, director.

Jasper did work experience at the firm as a teenager and was sponsored to complete a degree in real estate.

Sleaford Quality Foods' new premises. EMN-180417-134428001

○ Printing firm DPS Digital moved to new premises last autumn and invested over £1m in new kit, securing four new jobs. The new premises is over six times the size of their previous site and will house 16 members of staff and equipment. The company is aiming to double its £1.2m turnover within 12 months.

○ Celebrating their 50th year, Sleaford Quality Foods have just purchased the 8.2 acre site previously occupied by Great Plains. Founded in 1968, the business has become one of the UK’s foremost suppliers of high-quality food ingredients with a multi-million pound turnover and is one of the town’s biggest employers.

○ The Elite Fish & Chip Company in Sleaford is marking 30 years since the Tweedale family moved to open their first shop in the area. The Elite plans to raise £30,000, split equally between the RAF Wings Appeal, the RNLI and Sleaford Dementia Support.

○ The team at Specsavers in Sleaford have celebrated their ten-year anniversary by raising more than £340 for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). In 2008, the team was just seven strong. There are now 25 staff. Store director, James Coleman said: “All the developments we’ve undertaken in store have been as a result of feedback from our customers.”

Sleaford Specsavers team. EMN-180417-134108001

○ Our second nominee for Employer of the Year is North Kesteven District Council, which currently has eight apprentices working towards NVQ Level 2.

Coun Richard Wright said: “We are recognising the benefits for those who prefer to learn practically, through on the job experience.”

Matt Savage in DPS's new premises. EMN-180417-134349001

Rachel Tweedale of the Elite Fish and Chip Company. EMN-180417-134746001