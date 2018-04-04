Sleafordian of the Year nominee Chris Clarke

There are several names in the running for the prized Sleafordian of the Year award.

Musician and film maker Chris Clarke is another of the nominees.

A solo vocalist, guitarist and drummer under the stage name of Dedboy, as well as being wellknown on the local music circuit with Glass Onion, Chris has been a great promoter and example for local songwriting and performing talent for many years, even playing as support band to rock legends Status Quo.

Lately he has written a number of songs celebrating everything good about Sleaford. He wrote the gloriously catchy ‘Christmas Number 1’, the incredibly popular hit ‘A William Alvey Christmas’ and has also penned a Sleaford St George’s Day song, a Sleaford Rec Picnic song and a magnificent St Denys’ tribute, promoting Sleaford and performing them at various events around the town.

As a film maker he and colleagues used all their contacts to create their own independent movie, Shadows of a Stranger, featuring stars such as Colin Baker (Dr Who) and Colin MacFarlane, putting the town on the map yet again.