Students celebrate achievements in Duke of Edinburgh scheme

Students going for gold, silver and bronze in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme enjoyed an evening celebrating their achievements at Kesteven and Sleaford School.

The evening was for all those at the High School and Carre’s Grammar School who have completed any level of the Award in the last 12 months.

Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award winners and prefects at the Kesteven and Sleaford High School celebration with the scheme's Central England director Jackie Bull. EMN-181119-210344001

The girls and boys received their certificates and badges at this special event.

The event welcomed the award scheme’s director of Central England, Jackie Bull, as well as James Lowe of Sleaford and District Round Table who spoke about SHOCK Sleaford public defibrillator scheme which assisted bronze award winners with their British Heart Foundation Heart Start certificates for CPR training and provided a community defibrillator which could be taken on expeditions.

Some of the groups described their experiences to the audience followed by light refreshments when families could chat with supervisors, assessors and staff who support this scheme.

Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator for the Robert Carre Trust schools, Mel Walker said: “We presented 64 awards and over 50 Heart Start awards.

Some of the Duke of Edinburgh brone award winners who completed the Heart Start training with James Lowe of Sleaford and District Round Table and SHOCK Sleaford. EMN-181119-210333001

“Since last November we have had 78 High School and 64 Carre’s students achieve bronze, silver and gold awards, as well as over 100 Heart Start certificates.”

Guest speaker was Megan Dame, a former student and prefect who assisted with administration and kit maintenance as well as going on an exchange trip to Canada with the scheme, achieving silver and gold awards.