Students serve up festive cheer for older folks

Students at a Sleaford school rustled up a slap up Christmas meal, plus entertainment for older residents of the town.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School traditionally puts on an annual Christmas meal for local senior citizens, but this year students really wanted to push the boat out.

Year 7 students perform Christmas songs for older residents during the lunch at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. EMN-171220-164010001

This year the school’s Interact Club members, led by teacher Emma Turner, assisted by colleagues Kim Duffy and Julie Pankhurst sent out invitations to residents of nearby Moores Court and Riverside Close as well as visitors to The Source in town.

Year 13 cookery students took on the task of preparing the meal for over 40 guests as part of their course and wanted to do a cooked lunch rather than a cold buffet as had been prepared in the past years, explained Miss Turner.

They recruited extra volunteer pupils as waitresses and chatted with the diners as well as providing entertainment including a Christmas quiz, songs by the Year Seven choir and music by a flute ensemble while they ate.