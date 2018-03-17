Taxi service’s charity drive

A former Sleaford restaurant owner is reviving his passion for charity fundraising in launching his latest business venture.

Nadim Aziz, who recently sold the India Garden restaurant, has started a taxi business, Lincs Cabs, and to launch it, between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday, March 20, he pledges to donate all takings from local journeys to the Mayor of Sleaford’s Charity Fund.

He said: “I loved doing charity work and was missing it since giving up the restaurant.”

Mr Aziz hopes his old customers who supported his charity events will back this latest cause. Call 07903 488754 to book a ride.

The charities to benefit are: Laffletics sport club for disabilities; Rainbow Flyers youth club for autism; Project Linus - sewing blankets for hospitals, shelters and refuges; and The Junction drop-in service at the New Life Centre for homeless and vulnerable people.