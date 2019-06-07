Tractor fire on A17 near Brant Broughton causes tailbacks

The A17 was blocked for some time between Brant Broughton and Beckingham yesterday (Thursday) afternoon after a tractor and trailer burst into flames.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm and saw fire crews from Grantham and Newark attend to put out the flames wearing breathing apparatus and using hoses with help from a thermal imaging camera.

British Transport Police from Lincoln came across the fire soon afterwards and helped Lincolnshire Police with road closures to make the area safe.

British Transport Police Lincolnshire tweeted: “Not everyday you come across a tractor fire on the A17 #outofourcomfortzone but assisted colleagues from @lincspolice with road closures & subsequent traffic issues.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed: “We were called at 1.50pm to the A17 at Brant Broughton, following a report of a tractor on fire.

“We supported our colleagues at Fire & Rescue with this incident.”

No-one is thought to have been hurt in the fire.

The fire caused tailbacks of up to four miles in both directions on the busy road, with one lane being able to be reopened around 5pm and finally opening completely around 6pm.

School buses heading to Sir William Robertson Academy were delayed as they had to take a different route to pick up children.

Highways engineers were called to clear the debris and damage as the road surface had been scorched.