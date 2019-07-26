East Midlands Trains warns customers of ‘significantly reduced service’ this weekend

East Midlands Trains has warned customers to expect a ‘significantly reduced service’ on its routes this weekend.

Due to RMT union industrial action, a revised timetable will be in place on some local routes and a replacement coach service will run on other routes.

Customers are advised to check eastmidlandstrains.co.uk for details ahead of travel.

Jake Kelly, Managing Director for East Midlands Trains said: “Due to the RMT industrial action, there will be some changes to services on our local routes on Saturday, with revised timetables and replacement coach operations in place on some lines.

“Full customer information and advice is available at eastmidlandtrains.co.uk.”

Alongside Network Rail, East Midlands Trains is advising that the ongoing disruption to services on the Midland Main Line route to London will continue over the weekend.

This follows major damage caused to the overhead line equipment near West Hampstead that is being repaired by engineers.

A significantly reduced timetable will be in place over the weekend on the London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route and customers are urged not to travel and to consider alternative arrangements.

Mr Kelly said: “We’re sorry to everybody who has experienced disrupted journeys over the past two days. We are working very closely with Network Rail while they work to repair the overhead line equipment and fully reopen the railway, which will in turn allow us to reintroduce our full train service to and from London St Pancras.

“Whilst this work takes place, we do have a significantly reduced timetable in place on our London route over the weekend and our advice for customers is to avoid travelling on this route wherever possible and make alternative arrangements.”

Customer information and advice can be found at eastmidlandstrains.co.uk.

Any customers with tickets for travel this weekend who decide not to travel can claim a full refund on their ticket.

Alternatively, tickets will be accepted on a number of other train operators’ routes and this information is also available on the East Midlands Trains website.