Get a fascinating insight into Lincolnshire Police drone operations

Learn all about how police are using modern drone technology to catch criminals - when Sgt Kevin Taylor gives a talk in Metheringham tomorrow (Wednesday).

The talk will take place at a meeting by the Friends of Metheringham Airfield, in the Peter Scotney Hall at Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, from 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Drone pilots Special Sergeant Kevin Taylor (left) and Sergeant Mark Talbot. EMN-190625-163938001

Sgt Taylor is a serving special sergeant and is the chief pilot of the Lincolnshire Police UAV Unit.

The force first deployed UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) in 2017. To date they have flown over 450 missions, saving at least one life and playing an instrumental role in saving others. Drone footage has also assisted in the conviction of individuals - as well as the capture wanted criminals on the run.

Sgt Taylor also works for the UK defence industry - in developing autonomous UAVs for the surveying and detection of landmines.

Admission to the event is £5 per person, and free for members of Friends of Metheringham Airfield. Tickets are available on the door.

Admission includes tea/coffee and biscuits.