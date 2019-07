The A17 near Asgarby has been partially blocked since about 2.45pm this afternoon (Monday) after a lorry overturned.

According to AA traffic reports, the truck rolled over near the junction with the turning to Burton Pedwardine, however traffic was said to be coping well, although there were some tailbacks in both directions.

One lane is said to have been blocked by the incident.

Residents have reported the road is still open both ways but the going is slow.