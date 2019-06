A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car ended up on its roof on the busy Holdingham Roundabout just before 7.50pm on Monday evening.

Police believe the Mazda involved was in collision with a lampost at the roundabout which forms the junction of the A15, A153 and A17.

A police spokesman said the driver went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The road was partially closed while recovery of the vehicle took place.”