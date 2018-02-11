85 per cent are happy with train service

Some 85 per cent of rail passengers are satisfied with services on East Midlands Trains according to results from Transport Focus’ independent National Rail Passenger Survey.

The results show a two per cent year on year increase.

East Midlands Trains says the results also show passenger satisfaction has increased in a number of areas ‘due to East Midlands Trains’ continuing investment programme’.

Customers rated the way East Midlands Trains handles delays, with a seven per cent year-on-year increase, representing the investment in additional technology and improved processes.

Satisfaction with ticket buying facilities increased by six per cent year on year as a result of investment in additional ticket vending machines and enhanced training for ticket office staff. There was a four per cent increase in satisfaction with the availability of WiFi. East Midlands Trains offers free WiFi at 30 of its stations and there is access to WiFi on all of its London services, with 15 minutes now free for Standard Class customers and free of charge for First Class customers.

Adam Piddington, customer experience director for East Midlands Trains, said: “We’re pleased with these latest results, which clearly show that our customers remain satisfied with the services we’re offering.

“We’ve recently celebrated 10 years of running East Midlands Trains and are continuing to invest in the things that matter to our customers; with better station facilities, enhanced staff training and improved information as a result of our ‘Great service during disruption’ major project which is starting to deliver results.

“There’s always more work to be done however, and we have a busy year ahead with the major upgrade work taking place at Derby over the summer through our partnership with Network Rail as part of a longer term plan to change and improve services for customers. There’s also the big timetable change coming in May and throughout we’ll continue to stay focused on delivering a great service to our customers.”