A17 work is on track

Repair works to the embankment of Sleaford A17 bypass have reached their midway point, according to the county council.

Having begun last November highways officials say the £2.4m project is still on course to be completed by the end of April.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “The A17 is one of the county’s busiest roads, so we’re doing our best to minimise disruption by prioritising any ‘on highway’ works, but making the embankment safe is our top priority.

“Weather permitting, the current eastbound closure will be in place for another four weeks before both sides of the carriageway are reopened with single lane closures in both directions until the end of the project or slightly before.”

Work over the past two months has included installing new road crossings, kerb drains and manholes; drainage works near the Old River Slea to the outfall, where much of the water from the A17 will flow to; installing steel sheet piles to both sides of the A153 underbridge and the A17 railway bridge to stabilise the embankment; road surfacing, road marking and re-installing areas of crash barrier.

The completed work will prevent further deterioration.