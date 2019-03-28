Beware of the giant puddle - council is looking into it!

Katy Cookson from Rewind bar in Sleaford’s Southgate sent in this photo of a giant puddle which keeps occurring outside when it rains.

She said: “I’ve been trying to get Lincolnshire highways to sort out that huge puddle for years. Yesterday my hubby had to help a 90-year-old lady in her mobility scooter get around it by going on the road. I’ve seen mums with pushchairs have to go on the busy road. It’s dangerous.”

The county council says it unsuccessfully tried to unblock the drain by rodding it late last year, but now need to investigate further.

A highways spokesperson said: “This process has been held up slightly due to initial difficulties liaising with Network Rail about working near the level crossing.

“We’ve worked out an alternative approach.”

They hope to have more information within the next month when the drainage team can return to the site.