Collision on A17 Sleaford bypass - road now clear

Lincolnshire Police report that the road is now clear after an earlier collision on the A17 Sleaford bypass.

The incident, which happened around 7.45am, is said to have happened between Kirkby La Thorpe and the Bonemill Junction with the A153 on the westbound carriageway.

One vehicle, a grey BMW, is said to have been involved. No-one was injured but the central crash barrier was badly damaged.

A police statement said earlier: “It is causing some delays but we are working to get this cleared as soon as possible.”

They have now reported that the road is cleared and traffic is back to normal.

There are no reports yet about casualties.