East Coast Mainline upgrade work to affect weekend services

Network Rail is advising passengers there will be upgrade work to the East Coast Main Line this weekend between Peterborough and Retford.

Engineers will replace old and worn out ballast and sleepers; remove abandoned switches that move trains from one track to another; replace the existing track layout and improve a section of track which currently has poor drainage. This will increase the reliability of the track, and create a smoother journey.

On Saturday a replacement bus will run between Peterborough, Grantham and Newark Northgate. Elsewhere on the line, there will be a reduced service with diversions in operation and journeys are likely to take longer than usual.

Rob McIntosh, Network Rail Route Managing Director said: “Whilst the benefits of the work are not always obvious, this kind of engineering is a vital part of keeping the railways running safely and efficiently.

“We would urge passengers to plan ahead.”