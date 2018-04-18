Flying Scotsman to fly through Sleaford

The iconic Flying Scotsman will be passing through Sleaford tomorrow (Thursday).

The steam train will be on a one-way journey from London King’s Cross Station to Scarborough. It will set off from the captial at 8.17am and pass through various stations at speed, with an hour’s break at Lincoln, before arriving at Scarborough at 5.15pm.

* Don’t forget to share your photos of the famous locomotive with us. Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or via our facebook page www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard